- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226212
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Deirdre M. Thomas
5911 Linwood AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Irwing Dominic
1532 East 86th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary
Deirdre M. Thomas
5911 Linwood AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Text2017 EST 226212—Estate of Irwing Dominic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
