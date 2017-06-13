Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226212
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Deirdre M. Thomas
5911 Linwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Irwing Dominic
1532 East 86th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Fiduciary

Deirdre M. Thomas
5911 Linwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 EST 226212—Estate of Irwing Dominic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
