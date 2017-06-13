Date Filed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226216 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died May 24, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226216—Estate of George H. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.