Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226216
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Decedent
George H. Williams
6398 Stansbury RoadParma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226216—Estate of George H. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
