Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226216
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Gabriella Marie Russo Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Decedent

George H. Williams
6398 Stansbury Road
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Fiduciary

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Gabriella Marie Russo Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226216—Estate of George H. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
