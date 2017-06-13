Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226217
Date Died
April 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rosemarie N. Burke
22 Golf View Lane
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Applicant

Thomas J. Burke
22 Golf View Lane
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 226217—Estate of Rosemarie N. Burke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 