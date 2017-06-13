Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226217
- Date Died
- April 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rosemarie N. Burke
22 Golf View LaneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Applicant
Thomas J. Burke
22 Golf View LaneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226217—Estate of Rosemarie N. Burke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
About your information and the public record.