Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226218
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David R. Holland
14516 Detroit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Holland Foley LLC
14516 Detroit
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Dorothea V. De Petris
12700 Lake Avenue Apartment 909Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Fiduciary
David R. Holland
14516 Detroit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Holland Foley LLC
14516 Detroit
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 226218—Estate of Dorothea V. De Petris. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Holland, atty.
About your information and the public record.