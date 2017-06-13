Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226218
Date Died
May 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David R. Holland
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
David Ray Holland
Holland Foley LLC
14516 Detroit
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Dorothea V. De Petris
12700 Lake Avenue Apartment 909
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017

Fiduciary

David R. Holland
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Ray Holland
Holland Foley LLC
14516 Detroit
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 226218—Estate of Dorothea V. De Petris. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Holland, atty.
