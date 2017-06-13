Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226219
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Susan Vandrak
17508 Fries AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017
Applicant
Karen Vargo
1146 East Parkhaven DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
11835 Ivy Ridge Drive
North Royalton OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226219—Estate of Susan Vandrak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Newell, atty.
About your information and the public record.