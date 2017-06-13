Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226219
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Susan Vandrak
17508 Fries Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Applicant

Karen Vargo
1146 East Parkhaven Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Monica Marie Newell
11835 Ivy Ridge Drive
North Royalton OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226219—Estate of Susan Vandrak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Newell, atty.
