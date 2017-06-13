Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226220
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Lauren Erika Russo
1446 Blossom Park AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Old Name
Lauren Erika Rogers
1446 Blossom Park AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Melanie Rogers
1446 Blossom Park AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 226220—Re: Lauren Erika Rogers. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
