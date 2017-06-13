Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226220
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Lauren Erika Russo
1446 Blossom Park Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Old Name

Lauren Erika Rogers
1446 Blossom Park Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Melanie Rogers
1446 Blossom Park Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 226220—Re: Lauren Erika Rogers. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 