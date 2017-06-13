Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226222
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Melanie Rogers
1446 Blossompark Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Old Name

Jillian Sally Rogers
1446 Blossompark Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

New Name

Jillian Sally Russo
1446 Blossompark Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 226222—Re: Jillian Sally Rogers. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
