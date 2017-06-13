Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226222
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Melanie Rogers
1446 Blossompark AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Old Name
Jillian Sally Rogers
1446 Blossompark AvenueLakewood OH 44107
New Name
Jillian Sally Russo
1446 Blossompark AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 226222—Re: Jillian Sally Rogers. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
