Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226229
Date Died
July 5, 2013
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Judith A. Martin
23225 Oakview Street
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Paul Robert Martin
23225 Oakview Street
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 226229—Estate of Paul Robert Martin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
