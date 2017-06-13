Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226231
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 6, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Keith Sanders
St Joseph's Altercare, 4291 Richmond RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44128-5320
Applicant
Holly D. Brown
23158 LawrenceWarrensville Heights OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 226231—Re: Keith Sanders. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
