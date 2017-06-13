Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226231
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Keith Sanders
St Joseph's Altercare, 4291 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128-5320

Applicant

Holly D. Brown
23158 Lawrence
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 226231—Re: Keith Sanders. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
