Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226235
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 28, 2017 2:45 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Charlene Bolek
12700 Sailor Circle
North Royalton OH 44133

Decedent

Adele Garba
6089 Stark Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226235—Estate of Adele Garba. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 28, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 