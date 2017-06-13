Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226235
- Date Died
- April 30, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 28, 2017 2:45 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Charlene Bolek
12700 Sailor CircleNorth Royalton OH 44133
Decedent
Adele Garba
6089 Stark Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 226235—Estate of Adele Garba. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 28, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.
