Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226237
Date Died
August 30, 2003
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Wand Thurmond
186 Shoreland Circle
Willowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Mark James Wintering
Robert E. Sweeney Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Elizabeth Thurmond
1321 Coit Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112

Text

2017 EST 226237—Estate of Elizabeth Thurmond. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Wintering, atty.
