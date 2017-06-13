Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226237
- Date Died
- August 30, 2003
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Wand Thurmond
186 Shoreland CircleWillowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Robert E. Sweeney Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Elizabeth Thurmond
1321 Coit AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Saturday, August 30, 2003
Text2017 EST 226237—Estate of Elizabeth Thurmond. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Wintering, atty.
