Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226238
- Date Died
- June 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
James A. Schoff
3300 Enterprise ParkwayBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Sally West Menges
2285 Harcourt Dr.Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017
Fiduciary
James A. Schoff
3300 Enterprise ParkwayBeachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226238—Estate of Sally West Menges. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
