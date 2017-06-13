Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226238
Date Died
June 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

James A. Schoff
3300 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Sally West Menges
2285 Harcourt Dr.
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017

Fiduciary

James A. Schoff
3300 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226238—Estate of Sally West Menges. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 