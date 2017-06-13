Date Filed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226242 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $500,000.00 Date Died May 18, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226242—Estate of Stephany A. Lindsay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $500,000.00. F. E. Jochum, atty.