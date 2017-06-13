Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226242
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$500,000.00
Date Died
May 18, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stephany A. Lindsay
377 Dumbarton Blvd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017

Applicant

Susan D. Sperry
5027 Onondaga Road
Syracuse NY 13215
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Text

2017 EST 226242—Estate of Stephany A. Lindsay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $500,000.00. F. E. Jochum, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 