Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226242
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $500,000.00
- Date Died
- May 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Stephany A. Lindsay
377 Dumbarton Blvd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017
Applicant
Susan D. Sperry
5027 Onondaga RoadSyracuse NY 13215
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 226242—Estate of Stephany A. Lindsay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $500,000.00. F. E. Jochum, atty.
