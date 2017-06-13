Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226243
- Filing Code
- CRT
Plaintiff
Gordon Bascom Meacham
13660 Fairhill Blvd., Apt. 105Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Kevin Krantz
24700 Center Ridge Road, Suite 280Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 226243—Gordon Bascom Meacham vs Kevin Krantz. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
