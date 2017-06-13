Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226245
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 17, 1991
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kyle Havelka
1908 Bromton Drive
Lynhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Hill
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Thomas G. Havelka
20611 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 226245—Estate of Thomas G. Havelka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Hill, atty.
