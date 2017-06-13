Date Filed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226245 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 17, 1991 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226245—Estate of Thomas G. Havelka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Hill, atty.