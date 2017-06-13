Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226245
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 17, 1991
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kyle Havelka
1908 Bromton DriveLynhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Thomas G. Havelka
20611 Euclid AvenueEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Tuesday, September 17, 1991
Text2017 EST 226245—Estate of Thomas G. Havelka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Hill, atty.
About your information and the public record.