Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226247
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 20, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael R. Bakos
5108 East 88th Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Friday, May 20, 2016

Applicant

David Bakos
5108 E. 88th St.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Craig William Beidler
Craig W. Beidler, Attorney at Law
One Park Centre
Wadsworth OH 44281

Text

2017 EST 226247—Estate of Michael R. Bakos. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. C. W. Beidler, atty.
