Date Filed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226247 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 20, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226247—Estate of Michael R. Bakos. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. C. W. Beidler, atty.