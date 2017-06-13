Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226247
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael R. Bakos
5108 East 88th StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, May 20, 2016
Applicant
David Bakos
5108 E. 88th St.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Craig W. Beidler, Attorney at Law
One Park Centre
Wadsworth OH 44281
Text2017 EST 226247—Estate of Michael R. Bakos. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. C. W. Beidler, atty.
