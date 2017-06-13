Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226248
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 7, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kymyata Fluellen
15800 Greendale RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Earl A. Fluellen
1300 Superior Avenue, Apt. 810Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226248—Estate of Earl A. Fluellen. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Hill, atty.
