Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226248
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 7, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kymyata Fluellen
15800 Greendale Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Hill
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Earl A. Fluellen
1300 Superior Avenue, Apt. 810
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226248—Estate of Earl A. Fluellen. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Hill, atty.
