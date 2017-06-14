Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226251
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Ronald S. Moser
20a Fox Glove Ct.Asheville NC 28805
Date Died :Sunday, July 10, 2016
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226251—Estate of Ronald S. Moser. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
