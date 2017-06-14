Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226252
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Date Died
- April 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Wallace J. Haske
Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226252—Estate of Wallace J. Haske. Miller, S. & B., attys.
