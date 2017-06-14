Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226252
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Date Died
April 8, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Wallace J. Haske

Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226252—Estate of Wallace J. Haske. Miller, S. & B., attys.
