Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226257
- Date Died
- March 4, 2012
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Theresa S. Fibich
1773 Alcester RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, March 4, 2012
Applicant
Howard W. Fibich
1191 SummitMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226257—Estate of Theresa S. Fibich. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
