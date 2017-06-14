Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226257
Date Died
March 4, 2012
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Theresa S. Fibich
1773 Alcester Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, March 4, 2012

Applicant

Howard W. Fibich
1191 Summit
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226257—Estate of Theresa S. Fibich. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
