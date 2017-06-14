Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226264
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Road, Suite 130
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Florence Eppele
2796 Harris Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Next of Kin

Brian Eppele
8594 Hinkley Circle
Brecksville OH 44141

Next of Kin

Michael Kral
145 Moorwood Ave.
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 GRD 226264—Re: Florence Eppele. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
