Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226264
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 6, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Road, Suite 130Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Ward
Florence Eppele
2796 Harris RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Next of Kin
Brian Eppele
8594 Hinkley CircleBrecksville OH 44141
Next of Kin
Michael Kral
145 Moorwood Ave.Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 GRD 226264—Re: Florence Eppele. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
