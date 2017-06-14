Date Filed Wednesday, June 14, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226264 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 6, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226264—Re: Florence Eppele. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.