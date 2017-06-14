Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226265
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James J. Higham
24566 Clareshire DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Applicant
John Higham
19603 Riverwood AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226265—Estate of James J. Higham. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Burke, atty.
