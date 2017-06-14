Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226266
Date Died
May 17, 2017
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Jane E. Ramicone
12927 Hampton Club Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Applicant

James Tyminski
1501 Euclid Avenue, Sixth Floor
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
James Thomas Tyminski Jr.
GallagherSharp
Sixth Floor Bulkley Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44115

Commissioner

Jonathan E. Hellstedt
6641 N. High St. #209
Worthington OH 43085

Text

2017 EST 226266—Estate of Jane E. Ramicone. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. T. Tyminski, Jr., atty.
