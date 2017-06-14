Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226266
- Date Died
- May 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Jane E. Ramicone
12927 Hampton Club DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Applicant
James Tyminski
1501 Euclid Avenue, Sixth FloorCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
GallagherSharp
Sixth Floor Bulkley Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44115
Commissioner
Jonathan E. Hellstedt
6641 N. High St. #209Worthington OH 43085
Text2017 EST 226266—Estate of Jane E. Ramicone. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. T. Tyminski, Jr., atty.
