Date Filed Wednesday, June 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226267 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died May 27, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226267—Estate of Carlo J. Manzie. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. R. Haffey, Jr., atty.