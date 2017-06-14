Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226267
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 27, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Fern A. Manzie
21418 Hillgrove Ave.,
Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
James Ross Haffey Jr.
Bernard & Haffey Company, LPA
5001 Mayfield Road
Cleveland OH 44124

Decedent

Carlo J. Manzie
21418 Hillgrove Ave.,
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 226267—Estate of Carlo J. Manzie. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. R. Haffey, Jr., atty.
