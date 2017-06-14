Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226267
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Fern A. Manzie
21418 Hillgrove Ave.,Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Bernard & Haffey Company, LPA
5001 Mayfield Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Decedent
Carlo J. Manzie
21418 Hillgrove Ave.,Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, May 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 226267—Estate of Carlo J. Manzie. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. R. Haffey, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.