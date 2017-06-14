Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226268
Date Died
May 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Ernestine Norma Gloria Jackson
13320 Mann Street
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017

Applicant

Jacquline Jackson
16000 Neladale Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Text

2017 EST 226268—Estate of Ernestine Norma Gloria Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 