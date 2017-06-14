Date Filed Wednesday, June 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226268 Date Died May 18, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 26, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 226268—Estate of Ernestine Norma Gloria Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.