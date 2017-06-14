Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226268
- Date Died
- May 18, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Ernestine Norma Gloria Jackson
13320 Mann StreetEast Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017
Applicant
Jacquline Jackson
16000 Neladale Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44112
Text2017 EST 226268—Estate of Ernestine Norma Gloria Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
