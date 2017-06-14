Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226269
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charlotte A. Mansfield
13120 WillardGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Applicant
Kevin Mansfield
96 N. Portage Path, Apt. 1Akron OH 44303
Applicant's Attorney
614 East Market Street
Akron OH 44304
Text2017 EST 226269—Estate of Charlotte A. Mansfield. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Weissfeld, atty.
About your information and the public record.