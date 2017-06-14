Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226269
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charlotte A. Mansfield
13120 Willard
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Applicant

Kevin Mansfield
96 N. Portage Path, Apt. 1
Akron OH 44303
Applicant's Attorney
Randall Dennis Weissfeld
614 East Market Street
Akron OH 44304

Text

2017 EST 226269—Estate of Charlotte A. Mansfield. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Weissfeld, atty.
