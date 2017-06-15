Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226273
Date Died
May 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Barbara E. Wedow
34112 Chagrin Blvd #7101
Moreland Hiils OH 44022

Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017

Applicant

Linda J. Fazekas
7419 Tattersall Street
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Fiduciary

Linda J. Fazekas
7419 Tattersall Street
Chesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 226273—Estate of Barbara E. Wedow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 