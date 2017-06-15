Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226273
- Date Died
- May 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Barbara E. Wedow
34112 Chagrin Blvd #7101Moreland Hiils OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017
Applicant
Linda J. Fazekas
7419 Tattersall StreetChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Fiduciary
Linda J. Fazekas
7419 Tattersall StreetChesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 226273—Estate of Barbara E. Wedow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
About your information and the public record.