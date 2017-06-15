Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226275
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Sakia Gossett
16731 Gerard Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Ward

Amir Zion Gossett
16731 Gerard Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 226275—Re: Amir Zion Gossett. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. D. Mester, atty.
