Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226275
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 11, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Sakia Gossett
16731 Gerard Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Ward
Amir Zion Gossett
16731 Gerard Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 226275—Re: Amir Zion Gossett. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. D. Mester, atty.
