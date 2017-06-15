Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226279
Date Died
March 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Helen E. Gillo
23004 Chandlers Lane, #112
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Applicant

Kimberly A. Mikhael
11282 West River Road
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226279—Estate of Helen E. Gillo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
