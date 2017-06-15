Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226279
- Date Died
- March 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Helen E. Gillo
23004 Chandlers Lane, #112Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Kimberly A. Mikhael
11282 West River RoadColumbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226279—Estate of Helen E. Gillo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
