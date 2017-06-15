Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226280
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 11, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Bernardine F. Micle
4210 Liggett DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant
Patrick M. Dailey
4863 Maple LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Brian Dailey
101 Woodcrest Ave.Absecon NJ 08201
Next of Kin
Thomas Dailey
1399 Beatty RoadJefferson OH 44047
Next of Kin
Bruce Dailey
5244 Daleside Rd.Parma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Timothy J. Dailey
23271 AlexanderNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 226280—Re: Bernardine F. Micle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
