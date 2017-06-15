Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226280
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 11, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Bernardine F. Micle
4210 Liggett Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Patrick M. Dailey
4863 Maple Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Next of Kin

Brian Dailey
101 Woodcrest Ave.
Absecon NJ 08201

Next of Kin

Thomas Dailey
1399 Beatty Road
Jefferson OH 44047

Next of Kin

Bruce Dailey
5244 Daleside Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Timothy J. Dailey
23271 Alexander
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 226280—Re: Bernardine F. Micle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
