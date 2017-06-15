Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226280 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 11, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226280—Re: Bernardine F. Micle. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. T. F. O'Brien, atty.