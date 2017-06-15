Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226284
- Date Died
- June 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Vivian J. Nicholson
19236 Stockton RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Lillian Juanita Johnson
3310 East 105th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Thursday, June 23, 2016
Fiduciary
Vivian J. Nicholson
19236 Stockton RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226284—Estate of Lillian Juanita Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
