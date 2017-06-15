Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226284
Date Died
June 23, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Vivian J. Nicholson
19236 Stockton Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Lillian Juanita Johnson
3310 East 105th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Thursday, June 23, 2016

Fiduciary

Vivian J. Nicholson
19236 Stockton Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226284—Estate of Lillian Juanita Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 