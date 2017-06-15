Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226286
Date Died
April 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lydia Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Iryna Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Fiduciary

Lydia Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 226286—Estate of Iryna Pryszlak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
