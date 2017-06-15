Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226286
- Date Died
- April 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lydia Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Iryna Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Fiduciary
Lydia Pryszlak
3214 Searsdale AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 226286—Estate of Iryna Pryszlak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
About your information and the public record.