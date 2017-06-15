Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226287 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 19, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226287—Estate of Lennell Devon McCormick. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.