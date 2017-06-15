Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226287
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Venita Mccormick
897 Eddy RoadCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Lennell Devon Mccormick
897 Eddy RoadCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 226287—Estate of Lennell Devon McCormick. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.