Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226287
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 19, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Venita Mccormick
897 Eddy Road
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Irwin Jerome Dinn
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Lennell Devon Mccormick
897 Eddy Road
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226287—Estate of Lennell Devon McCormick. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.
