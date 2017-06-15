Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226290
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy Colbert
19410 Brookfield LanceWarrensville Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Applicant
Melodie L. Smith
6160 Stumph Road, No 112Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Melodie L. Smith
6160 Stumph Road, No 112Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 226290—Estate of Dorothy Colbert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Sweet, atty.
