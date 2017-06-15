Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226290
Bond
1
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy Colbert
19410 Brookfield Lance
Warrensville Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Applicant

Melodie L. Smith
6160 Stumph Road, No 112
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Barry Lee Sweet
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Fiduciary

Melodie L. Smith
6160 Stumph Road, No 112
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Barry Lee Sweet
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 226290—Estate of Dorothy Colbert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Sweet, atty.
