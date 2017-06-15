Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226291
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Gabriel Stephen Thomas Yanak
3893 West 160th Street UpCleveland OH 44111
New Name
Gabriel Stephen Thomas Skapes
3893 West 160th Street UpCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Derek Skapes
2079 Chesterland AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126
Biological Mother
Rebecca Yanak
3893 West 160th St UpCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 MSC 226291—Re: Gabriel Stephen Thomas Yanak. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
