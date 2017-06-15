Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226291
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Gabriel Stephen Thomas Yanak
3893 West 160th Street Up
Cleveland OH 44111

New Name

Gabriel Stephen Thomas Skapes
3893 West 160th Street Up
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Derek Skapes
2079 Chesterland Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren Marie Strandbergh
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126

Biological Mother

Rebecca Yanak
3893 West 160th St Up
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 MSC 226291—Re: Gabriel Stephen Thomas Yanak. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
