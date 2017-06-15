Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226293
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Billie Morgan
20330 Scottsdale Bld #6Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James A. Gay, Attorney at Law
3324 Martin Luther King,Jr. Dr
Cleveland OH 44104
Decedent
Jackie R. Sims
26720 White Way #204fRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017
Fiduciary
Billie Morgan
20330 Scottsdale Bld #6Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James A. Gay, Attorney at Law
3324 Martin Luther King,Jr. Dr
Cleveland OH 44104
Text2017 EST 226293—Estate of Jackie R. Sims. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Gay, atty.
About your information and the public record.