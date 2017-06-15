Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226293
Bond
1
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Billie Morgan
20330 Scottsdale Bld #6
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Gay
James A. Gay, Attorney at Law
3324 Martin Luther King,Jr. Dr
Cleveland OH 44104

Decedent

Jackie R. Sims
26720 White Way #204f
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017

Fiduciary

Billie Morgan
20330 Scottsdale Bld #6
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Arthur Gay
James A. Gay, Attorney at Law
3324 Martin Luther King,Jr. Dr
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 EST 226293—Estate of Jackie R. Sims. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Gay, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 