Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226295
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Rylee Madison Slane
9801 Nicole Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

New Name

Rylee Madison Clark
9801 Nicole Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Lindsey Schuler
9801 Nicole Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 MSC 226295—Re: Rylee Madison Slane. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
