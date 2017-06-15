Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226295
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Rylee Madison Slane
9801 Nicole LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
New Name
Rylee Madison Clark
9801 Nicole LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Lindsey Schuler
9801 Nicole LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 MSC 226295—Re: Rylee Madison Slane. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
