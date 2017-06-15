Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226300
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 13, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Ward
Isolda Levina
7336 Forestwood Dr.Independence OH 44131
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 GRD 226300—Re: Isolda Levina. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
About your information and the public record.