Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226300 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 13, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GDE

Text 2017 GRD 226300—Re: Isolda Levina. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.