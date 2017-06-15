Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226300
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Ward

Isolda Levina
7336 Forestwood Dr.
Independence OH 44131

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 GRD 226300—Re: Isolda Levina. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
