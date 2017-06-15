Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226301
- Date Died
- February 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sheila D. Connelly
19701 Sterling DriveCutler Bay FL 33157
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Adella B. Zatroch
15825 Norway AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 226301—Estate of Adella B. Zatroch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
