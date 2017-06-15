Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226301
Date Died
February 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sheila D. Connelly
19701 Sterling Drive
Cutler Bay FL 33157
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Adella B. Zatroch
15825 Norway Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226301—Estate of Adella B. Zatroch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
