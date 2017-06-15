Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226302
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $1,500,000.00
- Date Died
- April 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sharon K. Lowry
121 W. Hickory, Suite 105Denton TX 76201
Applicant's Attorney
4418 Essex Place
San Antonio TX 78249
Decedent
Deborah L. O'brien
20407 Westwood Park BoulevardStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, April 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 226302—Estate of Deborah L. O'Brien. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,500,000.00. J. A. Gambino, atty.
