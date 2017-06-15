Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226302
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$1,500,000.00
Date Died
April 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sharon K. Lowry
121 W. Hickory, Suite 105
Denton TX 76201
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Gambino
4418 Essex Place
San Antonio TX 78249

Decedent

Deborah L. O'brien
20407 Westwood Park Boulevard
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 226302—Estate of Deborah L. O'Brien. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,500,000.00. J. A. Gambino, atty.
