Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226302 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $1,500,000.00 Date Died April 28, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226302—Estate of Deborah L. O'Brien. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,500,000.00. J. A. Gambino, atty.