Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226303
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 24, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Katie Haun
11550 East Huffman Road Apt. 5
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Applicant

Michael Little
11550 East Huffman Road Apt. 5
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 226303—Estate of Katie Haun. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 