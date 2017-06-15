Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226303 Date Died March 7, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 24, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226303—Estate of Katie Haun. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.