Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226303
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 24, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Katie Haun
11550 East Huffman Road Apt. 5Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Applicant
Michael Little
11550 East Huffman Road Apt. 5Parma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 226303—Estate of Katie Haun. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.