Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226304
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Joseph Keller
6013 Hodgeman DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Road
Parma Hts. OH 44130-3027
Decedent
Toni L. Keller
6013 Hodgeman DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 226304—Estate of Toni L. Keller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. G. R. Homolak, atty.
