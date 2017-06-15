Date Filed Thursday, June 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226304 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died January 27, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226304—Estate of Toni L. Keller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. G. R. Homolak, atty.