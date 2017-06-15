Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226304
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 27, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Joseph Keller
6013 Hodgeman Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Gloria Rowland Homolak
Law Office of Gloria Rowland Homolak
6515 Olde York Road
Parma Hts. OH 44130-3027

Decedent

Toni L. Keller
6013 Hodgeman Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, January 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226304—Estate of Toni L. Keller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. G. R. Homolak, atty.
