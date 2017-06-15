Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226306
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Phyllis L. Quail
13936 Clifton Blvd.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Deviani M. Kuhar
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Decedent

Dolores L. Quail
13932 Clifton Blvd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226306—Estate of Dolores L. Quail. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
