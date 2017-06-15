Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226306
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Phyllis L. Quail
13936 Clifton Blvd.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Decedent
Dolores L. Quail
13932 Clifton Blvd.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 226306—Estate of Dolores L. Quail. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
About your information and the public record.