Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226312
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Brian Ruschel
1127 Euclid Avenue Apartment 826Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
1127 Euclid Ave Apt 826
Cleveland OH 44115-1613
Decedent
Paul C. Ruschel
740 West Superior Avenue, Apartment 508Cleveland OH 44113
Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Brian Ruschel
1127 Euclid Avenue Apartment 826Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
1127 Euclid Ave Apt 826
Cleveland OH 44115-1613
Text2017 EST 226312—Estate of Paul C. Ruschel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. G. Ruschel, atty.
