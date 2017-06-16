Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226315
Date Died
June 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Samuel T. Cury
21861 Libby Rd., Apt. D37
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017

Applicant

Christina R. Cooney
1719 Lorimer Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 226315—Estate of Samuel T. Cury. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
