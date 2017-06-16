Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226315
- Date Died
- June 5, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Samuel T. Cury
21861 Libby Rd., Apt. D37Bedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017
Applicant
Christina R. Cooney
1719 Lorimer Rd.Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 226315—Estate of Samuel T. Cury. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
