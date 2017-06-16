Date Filed Friday, June 16, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226315 Date Died June 5, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226315—Estate of Samuel T. Cury. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.