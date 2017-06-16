Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226316
- Date Died
- May 3, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Joseph Wild
8593 Care DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Patricia E. Wild
8593 Care DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 226316—Estate of Patricia E. Wild. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. C. Delaney, atty.
