Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226316
Date Died
May 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Joseph Wild
8593 Care Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Patricia E. Wild
8593 Care Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 226316—Estate of Patricia E. Wild. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. C. Delaney, atty.
