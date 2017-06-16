Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226318
- Date Died
- August 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Mark Luboski
390 East 270th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Christopher Luboski
7404 Aetna RoadCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Thursday, August 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 226318—Estate of Christopher Luboski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
About your information and the public record.