Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226320
- Date Died
- November 17, 2000
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Christine Hohman
5687 Dunedeen CircleBrooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
The Palumbo Law Office, LLC
1653 Merriman Road, Suite 202
Akron OH 44313
Decedent
Terrence R. Hohman
2209 Brookview Blvd.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, November 17, 2000
Text2017 EST 226320—Estate of Terrence R. Hohman. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. A. Palumbo, atty.
