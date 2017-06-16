Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226320
Date Died
November 17, 2000
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Christine Hohman
5687 Dunedeen Circle
Brooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Jaclyn Amber Palumbo
The Palumbo Law Office, LLC
1653 Merriman Road, Suite 202
Akron OH 44313

Decedent

Terrence R. Hohman
2209 Brookview Blvd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, November 17, 2000

Text

2017 EST 226320—Estate of Terrence R. Hohman. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. A. Palumbo, atty.
