Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226321
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert Paul Link
6009 Laurent DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, February 16, 2017
Applicant
Linda M. Black
7879 Tilby RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Fiduciary
Linda M. Black
7879 Tilby RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 226321—Estate of Robert Paul Link. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
About your information and the public record.