Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226321
Bond
1
Date Died
February 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert Paul Link
6009 Laurent Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, February 16, 2017

Applicant

Linda M. Black
7879 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Fiduciary

Linda M. Black
7879 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 226321—Estate of Robert Paul Link. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 