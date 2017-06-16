Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226322
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 18, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Bessie E. Brown
3281 East 145th St.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Next of Kin

Yvette Homes
3283 E. 135th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 226322—Re: Bessie E. Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
