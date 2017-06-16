Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226322
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 18, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Bessie E. Brown
3281 East 145th St.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Next of Kin
Yvette Homes
3283 E. 135th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 226322—Re: Bessie E. Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
